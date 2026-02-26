POLL: The U.S. Is By Far The Greatest Threat To Canada
A new poll by Nanos Research has found that a majority of Canadians (55%) believe that the United States is the greatest threat to Canada's security.
By contrast, only 15% and 14%, respectively, believe that China or Russia is the greatest security threat. (The percentage who believe that Iran is the greatest threat is insignificant.)
Despite the prevailing sentiment in Canada, the billionaire-controlled political elite continues to insist that the U.S. is Canada's most important ally and that the greatest threats to Canada's security come from China, Russia and Iran.
To explore the reality of the relationship between the United States and Canada, I spoke today with Chris Curtis, the founder of The Rover. The Rover is an independent media outlet that recently reported on Canadian corporate support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Before founding the Rover, Chris worked for nearly a decade at the Montreal Gazette, which is owned by Postmedia. Although Postmedia is Canada's largest newspaper publisher, it’s controlled by U.S. vulture fund, Chatham Asset Management. Chris and I discussed what it was like to work at a Postmedia newspaper.
Not only a "Threat". But, a raging Colonial Vampire! We are no better off than the "Post Colonial?)" nations of the Global South. And we share a 3000 mile border with this monster. Having few other international markets, we accept whatever the US will pay? Think about oil and natural gas....
This is a sobering assessment for those wanting to be the "51 State":
"Posted by: AwakenedOutlaw
RE: the kerfuffle over it being asserted that Alabama’s GDP exceeds that of Canada as a nation.
Unfortunately, for them, the extent of the truth hurts even more than this single state comparison.
The fact is that every single state (save for Mississippi, coming in at $53,060 per capita) exceeds Canada’s projected GDP per capita for 2025 of $54,935. Better yet, there isn’t a single US state that exceeds Canada in population.
There are 46.1 million Canadian citizens compared to our largest states that clock in at 39.4 million (California), 31.7 million (Texas) and 23.5 million (Florida).
All told, if Canada was our 51st state, it would represent the most populated state in the US, but only come in slightly ahead of our poorest (Mississippi). To put that in perspective, Canada would therefore represent the 50th poorest of our 51 states in relation to GDP."