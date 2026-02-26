A new poll by Nanos Research has found that a majority of Canadians (55%) believe that the United States is the greatest threat to Canada's security.



By contrast, only 15% and 14%, respectively, believe that China or Russia is the greatest security threat. (The percentage who believe that Iran is the greatest threat is insignificant.)



Despite the prevailing sentiment in Canada, the billionaire-controlled political elite continues to insist that the U.S. is Canada's most important ally and that the greatest threats to Canada's security come from China, Russia and Iran.



To explore the reality of the relationship between the United States and Canada, I spoke today with Chris Curtis, the founder of The Rover. The Rover is an independent media outlet that recently reported on Canadian corporate support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



Before founding the Rover, Chris worked for nearly a decade at the Montreal Gazette, which is owned by Postmedia. Although Postmedia is Canada's largest newspaper publisher, it’s controlled by U.S. vulture fund, Chatham Asset Management. Chris and I discussed what it was like to work at a Postmedia newspaper.