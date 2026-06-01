The world just witnessed the absurd spectacle of Christian zionists begging for forgiveness in Israel's Knesset. Why? Because their governments were not sufficiently supportive of Israel as Israel carried out a genocide.



Today on Reason2Resist, I spoke with Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos about the moral degeneracy of Christian zionism.



Mother Agapia is a Greek-American, Orthodox Nun who spent much of her adult life in Palestine. Her brother, George Stephanopoulos, was an adviser to the Democratic Party under Bill Clinton and is now a television host for ABC News.

Mother Agapia has been an outspoken advocate for Palestinian Christians for many years. In 2025, she was interviewed by Tucker Carlson about the persecution of Christians in Palestine. The interviewed garnered millions of views.

As Mother Agapia explains in our conversation, she has been banned from speaking in Orthodox Churches in the United States due to her principled advocacy for the human rights of Palestinians.

