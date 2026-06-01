Pro-Palestine Nun Banned From Speaking in U.S. Orthodox Churches w/ Mother Agapia
The world just witnessed the absurd spectacle of Christian zionists begging for forgiveness in Israel's Knesset. Why? Because their governments were not sufficiently supportive of Israel as Israel carried out a genocide.
Today on Reason2Resist, I spoke with Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos about the moral degeneracy of Christian zionism.
Mother Agapia is a Greek-American, Orthodox Nun who spent much of her adult life in Palestine. Her brother, George Stephanopoulos, was an adviser to the Democratic Party under Bill Clinton and is now a television host for ABC News.
Mother Agapia has been an outspoken advocate for Palestinian Christians for many years. In 2025, she was interviewed by Tucker Carlson about the persecution of Christians in Palestine. The interviewed garnered millions of views.
As Mother Agapia explains in our conversation, she has been banned from speaking in Orthodox Churches in the United States due to her principled advocacy for the human rights of Palestinians.
Those beggars for Israeli 'forgiveness' remind me of Catholic children convinced into inventing sins to tell the priest in order to request absolution...
Mother Agapia is a wonderful contrast to their empty souls and vapid minds.
Yes...our 'modern times' freedom of speech. You have freedom as long as you speak what the 'elites' want to hear. High time to start a REVOLUTION!