REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Jack Horner's avatar
Jack Horner
4h

Those beggars for Israeli 'forgiveness' remind me of Catholic children convinced into inventing sins to tell the priest in order to request absolution...

Mother Agapia is a wonderful contrast to their empty souls and vapid minds.

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
8m

Yes...our 'modern times' freedom of speech. You have freedom as long as you speak what the 'elites' want to hear. High time to start a REVOLUTION!

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