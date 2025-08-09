With Western public opinion turning massively against Israel, Netanyahu's genocidal regime is desperately looking for ways to prolong the slaughter in Gaza.



The regime's latest ruse is to announce a plan to 'take over' Gaza City, where approximately one million starving Palestinians have sought refuge.



Israel's army is exhausted. Moreover, Israel's allies are becoming increasingly anxious about their own political survival and possible criminal liability for aiding and abetting Israel's genocide.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I explain why the days of the genocidal regime are numbered.