REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
6h

Of course not...backstabbing cowards! Could not even stand up for Palestinians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture