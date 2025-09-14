This week, I spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Israel’s attack on Qatar.

Jamarl expressed the view that Israel’s attack on a Gulf state was a ‘wakeup call’ for the autocrats who rule the Gulf states with an iron fist.

I expressed doubt about that proposition. In my view, the overarching priority of the Arab autocrats is to preserve their own immense wealth. Accordingly, they are unlkely to retaliate against Israel or its primary benefactor, the United States, because they understand perfectly well that the U.S. government possesses the power to deprive them of their wealth and, if necessary, to kill them if they turn against U.S. domination of the region.

In other words, Qatar’s ruling elite won’t do a damned thing.

Jamarl and I also discussed the duty of all those living in the West to oppose their government’s support for the genocidal Israeli entity, the oppression of Muslims and Arabs by Western powers, and the two-state solution.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: