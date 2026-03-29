REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
7hEdited

Thanks for reporting straight from the crime-scenes !!! 🎯🎯🎯 👍👍👍

Just take care that you and fellow reporters NEVER tout in advance where you are going next. Knowing the Zionist entity's attitude towards promulgation of facts, your and the team's reporting, for sure are worth launching another missile !!!

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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
6hEdited

Thank you, Dimitri Lascaris for your investigation report on the girls and boys school in Minab. I asked Glenn Diessen en Lawrence Wilkerson to pass it on to the United Nations that appears to want to investigate that atrocious war-crime: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/p/lawrence-wilkerson-israel-may-cease/comment/235170587

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