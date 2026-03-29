When US airstrikes killed 168 students & teachers at a school in Minab, Iran, apologists for the Trump regime claimed the school was part of or adjacent to a military base.

Yesterday, I went to the site of the atrocity. I was permitted by the local authorities to roam the site freely and to examine what remained of every structure on the site.

As I explain in my latest report for Reason2Resist, I found no evidence to support the claim that the school was part of or adjacent to a military base.