R2R Investigation: No Evidence of Military Presence At Minab School
When US airstrikes killed 168 students & teachers at a school in Minab, Iran, apologists for the Trump regime claimed the school was part of or adjacent to a military base.
Yesterday, I went to the site of the atrocity. I was permitted by the local authorities to roam the site freely and to examine what remained of every structure on the site.
As I explain in my latest report for Reason2Resist, I found no evidence to support the claim that the school was part of or adjacent to a military base.
Thanks for reporting straight from the crime-scenes !!! 🎯🎯🎯 👍👍👍
Just take care that you and fellow reporters NEVER tout in advance where you are going next. Knowing the Zionist entity's attitude towards promulgation of facts, your and the team's reporting, for sure are worth launching another missile !!!
Thank you, Dimitri Lascaris for your investigation report on the girls and boys school in Minab. I asked Glenn Diessen en Lawrence Wilkerson to pass it on to the United Nations that appears to want to investigate that atrocious war-crime: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/p/lawrence-wilkerson-israel-may-cease/comment/235170587