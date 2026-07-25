A Canadian court just handed down a shocking decision in a criminal prosecution of a Swiss man, David Henschel.



In 2024, while Henschel was working for a Swiss arms manufacturer, he attended the CANSEC weapons exhibition in Ottawa, Canada.



While walking to the venue of the weapons exhibition, Henschel encountered peaceful protesters who accused him of complicity in Israel's genocide.

At that moment, Henschel shouted "I'm a fucking racist and proud of it". He then punched a 21-year old Palestinian woman in the face.



Despite Henschel admitting to all of this, Justice Norman Boxall of the Ontario Court of Justice imposed no prison sentence on Henschel, and even gave Henschel an absolute discharge. This means that Henschel avoided a criminal conviction on his police record.



At the same time as this news emerged, the Toronto Police announced that they had filed terrorism charges against a young man for statements he made at two Palestinian solidarity protests in Toronto in 2024.



In this report, I take a close look at these two legal developments and explain why Canadians should be deeply concerned about the future of free speech in Canada.