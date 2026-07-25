REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
11m

This is so outrageous! If the woman had been Anglo-Saxon I imagine, he would have been sentenced. The racism in our country is getting out of control .

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Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
21m

The idea that the west is democratic is absurd. More than 2 million people are or were imprisoned in the US for having small amounts of marijuana. But some people can hit people in the face - and for no reason whatever- and get off scot free.

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