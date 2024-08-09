Yesterday, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East blasted the Canadian government for boycotting a memorial service for the victims of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

The U.S. military's destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was among the worst atrocities in human history. At a moment when Japan was on the verge of surrender, the U.S. government knowingly incinerated thousands of Japanese children. The Truman administration did so to terrorize anyone who might resist the new era of U.S. global hegemony.

So why did the Trudeau government decide to boycott the ceremony in Nagasaki? Because the city's mayor did not invite Israel's genocidal regime to participate.

Around the same time that I learned of Canada's disgraceful boycott of the ceremony in Nagasaki, an activist group known as "Coalition du Québec URGENCE Palestine" held a press conference in my neighbourhood. The purpose of their press conference was to denounce the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada's largest pension funds, for refusing to divest from corporations that are complicit in Israel's genocide and apartheid.

Yesterday, I attended the Coalition's press conference. There, I learned that CDPQ is a shareholder of U.S. arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Arguably, no corporation on God's green earth is as complicit as Lockheed Martin in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

All of this prompted me to rant. While strolling around the streets of old Montreal yesterday, I tongue lashed Canada's government and the CDPQ for their utter contempt for Palestinian lives.

You can watch and listen to my rant here: