This month, after nineteen months of Israel's in-your-face genocide, Western media and political elites have suddenly begun to sing a different tune.

Suddenly, they’re condemning their own silence and threatening Israel with unspecified consequences for its monstrous crimes.

But is any of this sincere?

In my latest Rant of the Week, I argue that Western corporate media and political elites are engaging in nothing more than a coordinated, massive, covering-your-ass exercise.