This month, after nineteen months of Israel's in-your-face genocide, Western media and political elites have suddenly begun to sing a different tune.
Suddenly, they’re condemning their own silence and threatening Israel with unspecified consequences for its monstrous crimes.
But is any of this sincere?
In my latest Rant of the Week, I argue that Western corporate media and political elites are engaging in nothing more than a coordinated, massive, covering-your-ass exercise.
It is beyond comprehension just how accomplished the genocidal entity is in exploiting all manner of lying, propaganda, intimidation, bribery, blackmail, co-optation, strong-arming, deceit, and even murder to perpetuate the Zionist narrative.
Shame! on israel...and Shame! on all those who, through their deafening silence, are aiding and abetting israel's massacre of Palestinians. SHAME!!!