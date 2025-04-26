According to nuclear scientists, a regional nuclear war involving as few as 100 nuclear bombs could provoke a sudden and dramatic cooling of the global climate, with catastrophic consequences for the global food production system.

In the ensuing ‘nuclear winter’, billions of people could die.

Israel is thought to possess as many as 400 nuclear bombs and is therefore eminently capable of causing a ‘nuclear winter’.

In my latest Rant of the Week, I explain why Israel’s criminally insane leaders are liable to resort to nuclear weapons in an all-out war with Iran.

In such dangerous circumstances, it’s reckless in the extreme for Western politicians to avoid discussion about Israel’s nuclear arsenal, yet that is precisely what they do - as demonstrated by the recent leaders’ debates in Canada’s federal election.

We need urgently to have an intelligent discussion about disarming Israel - before it’s too late.



