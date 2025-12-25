Within days of the massacre on Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australian politicians declared their intention to ban the phrase "globalize the intifada" and place new restrictions on pro-Palestine protests.



In addition, British police arrested two protesters for using the word "intifada" at a demonstration in London.



Zionists in the Canadian media did not hesitate to follow the lead of Australian and British authorities. Canada's largest newspapers and most prominent zionist 'journalists' have joined the call for criminalizing the phrase "globalize the initifada".



In my latest Rant of the Week, I unpack the logic behind the latest wave of anti-Palestinian censorship and declare that no zionist has the right to dictate what language we employ to oppose Israel's genocide.