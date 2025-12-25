REASON2RESIST

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
17h

"How do you participate in a celebration of life, when you’ve just destroyed so many lives? How do you take the birth of an honest man and turn it into a wanton festival of human sacrifice? How do you celebrate the birth of the man who would grow to rebuke the money men, flinging epitaphs, turning over tables, and chasing them with a whip; how, when you just committed the most grievous sin for the false god Capitalism? How do you twist the simple meaning of a good man, a socially minded man, a man with empathy, into a blood spattered war mongering king? How do you celebrate his birth then join with his enemies, the Pharisees (parushim - separate - dogmatists) and Sadducees (wealthy aristocrats) — both fascists — and plan for his torturous death? How do you continue to disgrace the man, murder him again and again, all over the world? Christ or not, it was the violent murder of a man, blood lust, for power & profits:"

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-thanksgiving-and-christmas-3

taylor's avatar
taylor
17h

