Rant of the Week: Merry Intifada Christmas!
Within days of the massacre on Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australian politicians declared their intention to ban the phrase "globalize the intifada" and place new restrictions on pro-Palestine protests.
In addition, British police arrested two protesters for using the word "intifada" at a demonstration in London.
Zionists in the Canadian media did not hesitate to follow the lead of Australian and British authorities. Canada's largest newspapers and most prominent zionist 'journalists' have joined the call for criminalizing the phrase "globalize the initifada".
In my latest Rant of the Week, I unpack the logic behind the latest wave of anti-Palestinian censorship and declare that no zionist has the right to dictate what language we employ to oppose Israel's genocide.
"How do you participate in a celebration of life, when you’ve just destroyed so many lives? How do you take the birth of an honest man and turn it into a wanton festival of human sacrifice? How do you celebrate the birth of the man who would grow to rebuke the money men, flinging epitaphs, turning over tables, and chasing them with a whip; how, when you just committed the most grievous sin for the false god Capitalism? How do you twist the simple meaning of a good man, a socially minded man, a man with empathy, into a blood spattered war mongering king? How do you celebrate his birth then join with his enemies, the Pharisees (parushim - separate - dogmatists) and Sadducees (wealthy aristocrats) — both fascists — and plan for his torturous death? How do you continue to disgrace the man, murder him again and again, all over the world? Christ or not, it was the violent murder of a man, blood lust, for power & profits:"
