This past Sunday, at the NBA All-Star game, an Israeli reporter asked Lebron James about Israel.

Lebron responded by claiming that he had heard ‘nothing but great things about Israel’, and by expressing his hope to visit the genocidal entity in the near future.

Lebron is one of the richest athletes in the world, with a net worth estimated at US$1.3 billion. He can afford to condemn Israel without experiencing the slightest reduction in his quality of life, but he opted instead to heap praise on one of the world’s worst abusers of human rights.

To be fair to Lebron James, he is not alone. Across the world of professional sports, richly compensated stars routinely compromise to enrich themselves even more.



In my latest Rant Of The Week, I argue that Lebron’s lies about Israel are just one tiny example of a much larger problem: professional sports are a moral cesspool.