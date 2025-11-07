Rant of the Week: Tax Elon Out Of Existence!
Tesla shareholders just awarded a $1 trillion compensation package to a degenerate
My latest Rant of the Week:
Tesla shareholders just approved an insane $1 trillion compensation package for Elon Musk, who’s already reputed to be the world’s richest person.
It’s time to tax these degenerates out of existence.
Most of the Dumbed-down, Zombiefied Public lives within a 2 year old childs cartoon.
And has ZERO grasp as to how the REAL WORLD actually works.
Which is why they come out with Mentally Stunted comments, such as, "These Millionaires/Billionaires EARNED what they've got!", and, "Facebook, TWITer/X, ect....are PRIVATE companies......they can do what they want (ie CENSOR)!".
Firstly, all of those 'mainstream' Social Media 'companies' are NOT 'private companies'.
They were all created/started by 'Intel Agencies' in the USSA (with, NO DOUBT, help from Iz-ra-HELL)......which means that these 'companies' were BOUGHT & PAID FOR......BY the USSA TAX-PAYER! And they CONTINUE to TAKE (aka STEAL) AmeriKan TAX $$$, to this very day!
For those that FAIL to COMPREHEND this.......IF WE, THE (USSA TAXPAYER) PEOPLE BOUGHT/PAY FOR IT.......WE, THE PEOPLE, OWN IT!
For those individuals that are FILTHY rich (I am NOT talking about a FEW million $$), they did NOT EARN IT!! If one calls THEFT & FRAUD 'earning' something, then you're SICK IN THE HEAD!
And that THEFT & FRAUD was MOSTLY committed AGAINST The People (from countries around the globe). AND......against the Environment (dumping toxic waste into rivers/lakes/oceans; dumping toxic waste, in drums, 'somewhere'....including BURYING them, and so on).
The TAXPAYERS are ALWAYS the ones who later have to come in a PAY for the 'clean up'!
EVERYTHING is RIGGED, EVERYTHING!
And it's RIGGED......AGAINST US! (Fraud & Theft!)
EVIL Elon, a SATANIST, has gotten wealthy VIA TAX-PAYERS!!
What EVIL Elon actually IS......is a MILITARY CONTRACTOR!
(so-called 'Military Contractors', as an exaggerated example, charges the USSA taxpayer $1,000 for a TOILET SEAT, for military bases; $20 for a one inch screw; $800 for 'military footwear', and so on)
EVIL Elon is FILTHY rich via THEFT & FRAUD!
Great 'rant'! It's so refreshing to hear a human being whose head and heart are in the right place! I vote for you!