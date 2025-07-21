REASON2RESIST

DawnieR
9h

What are 'they' getting for their money (with all of these failed wars)??

That's an easy one!

As I keep saying.....whenever one sees LARGE amounts of $$$$$ 'moving' (whether inside, or going outside of ones country).......it's MONEY LAUNDERING!!!! (aka THEFT)

I guess that people have FORGOTTEN.........

"YOU WILL OWN NOTHING, AND BE HAPPY!". < < < is STILL the Plan! (who told you that it wasn't?!)

These LARGE amounts of $$$$ 'moving'.......is to STEAL ALL RESOURCES from countries/citizens of, and give it to those who own/run the planet. (the Globalists and their MINIONS)

RE: Palestine.......

I have said this, MANY times......'WE ARE ALL PALESTINIANS!'.

And for some reason, people do not COMPREHEND this statement.

It's as you'd said, Dimitris!

These NAZIS, who are running our countries, will have NO PROBLEM in MASS MURDERING/GENOCIDING.......US!

Well, we do NOT have to 'wonder' if they will, or not, since it's......ALREADY BEEN DONE!

It's ALREADY BEEN PROVEN that THEY WILL!

And it came in the form of a FAKE 'virus' (the PLANNEDemic), in which the MASSES were then given a DEADLY BIO-WEAPON INJECTION (aka Death Jab).

So, NO NEED to WONDER about IF they will KILL YOU, NEXT.....this question has already been answered for you!

Now the question IS......will you DIE FIGHTING for yourself/fellow Humans, or will you willingly give yourself over to Satan??

Just so everyone comprehends......those who are ruling this planet, and their MINIONS (your Public Servants), ARE, in FACT........SATANISTS/DEMONS! Not only PSYCHOPATHS......but SATANISTS/DEMONS, TOO! (they are one in the same, in my book!)

This War TRULY IS.......SATAN vs. GOD (and ALL of God's Creations)!!

DawnieR
10h

A (German) NAZI wasn't defined by ONLY 'hating jews'.......the NAZIS killed off Christians, 'Mental Defectives', 'Handicapped', as well as many others.

So, YES!......the Khazarian State (aka 'Iz-ra-HELL) CAN be defined as NAZIS!

