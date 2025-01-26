Rant of the Week: The Return of Trump Derangement Syndrome
After Ceasefire, Trump Announces Plan To 'Clean Out' Gaza
The second Trump administration began hopefully with a long overdue ceasefire in Gaza and Trump's calls for an end to the Ukraine war.
Trump quickly botched his peace overture to Russia by threatening to impose yet more sanctions and by belittling Russia's enormous contribution to the defeat of Nazism.
Then, today, Trump revealed his plan to 'clean out' Gaza. The newly inaugurated President casually announced his ethnic cleansing scheme on Air Force 1, only days after generating unrealistic expectations by pressuring Netanyahu to accept a temporary halt to Israel's carnage in Gaza.
In my latest Rant of the Week, I take a hard look at the evidence regarding Trump's true agenda.
“One of the sacred principles in U.S. history has been that presidents are supposed to tell the public the truth,” Brinkley said. “So this is a new kind of Republican that refuses to ever admit culpability or a mistake and is willing to destroy not just institutions but fact-based thinking, empirical thinking.” Trump? “He doesn’t care whether it’s true or not true, whether it destroys somebody or not—there’s no morality into it. It’s just a strange, weird bit of information—‘and it helps me, and I’m going to propagate it.’” Douglas Brinkley, presidential historian, Rice University
Donald Trump forgets the Red Armies victory in Europe prevented nazis from probable development of V2 missiles from reaching the USA and Donald’s speeches being in German and not American