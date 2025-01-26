The second Trump administration began hopefully with a long overdue ceasefire in Gaza and Trump's calls for an end to the Ukraine war.



Trump quickly botched his peace overture to Russia by threatening to impose yet more sanctions and by belittling Russia's enormous contribution to the defeat of Nazism.



Then, today, Trump revealed his plan to 'clean out' Gaza. The newly inaugurated President casually announced his ethnic cleansing scheme on Air Force 1, only days after generating unrealistic expectations by pressuring Netanyahu to accept a temporary halt to Israel's carnage in Gaza.



In my latest Rant of the Week, I take a hard look at the evidence regarding Trump's true agenda.

