In my latest Rant of the Week, I examine the sordid reality of the 'two-state solution'.

While claiming for decades that they support the creation of a Palestinian state, Western regimes have done everything they can to destroy the dream of Palestinian statehood.

Moreover, at a recent international conference held ostensibly for the purpose of reviving the comatose peace process, Western regimes and the Arab League demanded that Hamas hand Gaza over to the Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas. As I explain in my rant, that demand is wildly inconsistent with public opinion in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At the same time as Israel’s allies seek to rescusitate the two-state corpse, they insist that Palestinians - the victims of an ongoing genocide - surrender their weapons. Meanwhile, Western regimes continue to arm the perpretator of that genocide to the teeth.