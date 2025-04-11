Share this postREASON2RESISTRant of Week: The Press Conference From HellCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRant of Week: The Press Conference From HellDimitri LascarisApr 11, 20258Share this postREASON2RESISTRant of Week: The Press Conference From HellCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33ShareFor the cause of independent journalism, I forced myself to watch this week’s Trump-Netanyahu press conference.Twice.The horror of watching these two war criminals address the depraved corporate media provoked my latest Rant of the Week.8Share this postREASON2RESISTRant of Week: The Press Conference From HellCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore33Share
solidarity to you always
Yep... many think like you do
BUT NEVER EVER, let these b'stards get the better of you - shed a tear if you must as I do... but REMEMBER WE SHALL WIN (whatever that actually means". Israel is finished... nut then ask WHY ?,, why so blatant ?