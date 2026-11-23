Today, at Montreal's City Hall, the newly elected Prime Minister of Quebec and the Mayor of Montreal held a press-conference to launch Montreal's bid to be the global headquarters of the new NATO bank.
I attended the press conference and disrupted their NATO love-fest by asking the hard questions that no corporate 'journalist' was willing to ask.
Reason2Resist Disrupts Pro-NATO Press Conference In Montreal
Today, at Montreal's City Hall, the newly elected Prime Minister of Quebec and the Mayor of Montreal held a press-conference to launch Montreal's bid to be the global headquarters of the new NATO bank.
Thanks for "disrupting" the NATO love fest. Your courage and conviction is always inspiring. Your action has once again revealed that we do not live in a democratic country. I'm sure one of the two other people who tried to get into the press conference was our friend and comrade Yves Engler.
Bravo 👏 👏 👏 That's awesome. We need more journalists like you, Dimitri.