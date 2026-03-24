REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Mehlia Hauxwell's avatar
Mehlia Hauxwell
8m

Thank you for your update. I have begun reporting a daily open source intel briefing to my small network ... i was air force intel for a number of years. What is happening in Iran is asinine. People need to know the truth of whats coming & the everday american has NO IDEA we are even at war!

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