Red Crescent: U.S. and Israel Bomb Hospitals, Schools and Emergency Workers in Iran
In Tehran, Reason2Resist speaks with the Red Crescent's Under-Secretary General for International Affairs
While in Tehran, I interviewed the Red Crescent’s Under-Secretary General for International Affairs.
She reports that U.S.-Israel airstrikes in Iran have:
- killed 208 children
- killed 206 students and educational staff
- killed 21 medical staff
- injured more than 18,000 civilians
- damaged or destroyed more than 81,365 building units
- damaged or destroyed 275 health, medical and emergency units and 498 schools and education centres.
She also identified governments that have provided humanitarian assistance to Iran. They included Russia, China and various other governments from the Global South.
No Western government has given humanitarian assistance to Iran.
#Iran
Thank you for your update. I have begun reporting a daily open source intel briefing to my small network ... i was air force intel for a number of years. What is happening in Iran is asinine. People need to know the truth of whats coming & the everday american has NO IDEA we are even at war!