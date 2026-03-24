While in Tehran, I interviewed the Red Crescent’s Under-Secretary General for International Affairs.

She reports that U.S.-Israel airstrikes in Iran have:

- killed 208 children

- killed 206 students and educational staff

- killed 21 medical staff

- injured more than 18,000 civilians

- damaged or destroyed more than 81,365 building units

- damaged or destroyed 275 health, medical and emergency units and 498 schools and education centres.

She also identified governments that have provided humanitarian assistance to Iran. They included Russia, China and various other governments from the Global South.

No Western government has given humanitarian assistance to Iran.

#Iran