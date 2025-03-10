Report from Bucharest: Indignant Romanian protesters react to barring of Calin Georgescu's candidacy
Reason2Resist correspondent Rami Yahia is in Romania this week.
Last night, Rami spoke to indignant protesters who descended upon the offices of Romania's Electoral Commission hours after it barred the candidacy of the leading candidate, Calin Georgescu.
Romania joined NATO in 2004. What a coincidence. The same year as the FIRST Western enabled color revolution in Ukraine. While Bush, Republicans like Lindsay Graham and John McCain, and the Neocons controlled the government. But that doesn't count to a majority of "freedom warriors" today, who harp EXCLUSIVELY on "Communist Democrats" as the root of all evil.