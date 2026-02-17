Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, just completed a four-day trip to the capital of Iran.



Today, I spoke with Laith about what he witnessed in Tehran. During our conversation, Laith shared exclusive footage of the capital taken by Free Palestine TV during his visit.

We also discussed the remarkable speech by little “Narco” Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. In that speech, Rubio explicitly condemned anti-colonialism and called for a revival of Western global hegemony. Rubio’s comments elicited a standing ovation from the audience.



Finally, Laith and I discussed the Epstein scandal and a major computer hack on Free Palestine TV. According to expert analysis, the hack was likely committed by a sophisticated state actor.