From the Panama Canal, Reason2Resist correspondent Rami Yahia reports on protests against U.S. aggression and the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989.



On the 20th of December in that year, the United States invaded Panama under the pretext of removing de facto head of state, Manuel Noriega.



In reality, the invasion was motivated by the U.S. government's desire to control the Panama canal.



Thirty-six years later, Panamanians continue to commemorate the 1989 invasion by mounting protests against U.S. aggression. This year, those protests have taken on added significance due to the Trump regime's criminal war of aggression on neighbouring Venezuela, and his brazen interference in the domestic politics of Latin American states.



Throughout Rami’s report, you'll hear directly from relatives of people who resisted the U.S. invasion, as well as young anti-imperialists who have not forgotten the brutality of the U.S. aggression against the Panamanian people.