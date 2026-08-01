Today, after meeting earlier this week with Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, Donald Trump convened a cabinet meeting at Camp David.

According to CBS News, multiple sources say that Trump and Netanyahu are planning large-scale attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, possibly this weekend, and that these attacks were discussed by Trump’s cabal of war criminals at Camp David today.

In this report, I discuss the possibility that the Epstein regime is about to engage in a massive escalation of its war on the Resistance.