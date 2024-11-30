As a tenuous ceasefire takes hold in Lebanon, a Turkish-backed Syrian militia attacked the key city of Aleppo, threatening to re-ignite the Syrian war.

Meanwhile, despite his campaign promises to end wars, Donald Trump continues to assemble a team of war-hawks for his second administration.

Dimitri Lascaris speaks with Dr. Zachary Foster about these ominous developments.

Dr. Foster has a Ph.D in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University. He's currently a Fellow at the Rutgers Center for Security, Race and Rights and runs a digital archive, PalestineNexus.com.

Lascaris and Dr. Foster also discussed the history of genocidal rhetoric in Israel, the true nature of Zionism, and Zionist claims that American university campuses have been taken over by pro-Hamas antisemites.