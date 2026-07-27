Although the Trump regime has suspended its criminal bombing of Iran, the Resistance continues to target Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.



Three days after Yemen struck Aramco's state-of-the-art refinery at Jazan on the Red Sea, the giant blaze there not only continues, but appears to have grown in size.



And last night, Aramco's giant oil processing plant in Abqaiq, in eastern Saudi Arabia, was set ablaze by drone strikes. The Saudi autocracy has not acknowledged that the drone strikes hit the plant, but it has accused Iraqi militias allied with Iran of being behind the attack on Abqaiq.



Meanwhile, Western corporate media continue to ignore these disasters. Apparently, they don't want the world to know how vulnerable Saudi Arabia is to Resistance attacks.



In this episode, I break down all these developments and more.