Retreating Israeli forces leave a trail of destruction in Lebanese border village Kfar Kila
Lebanese journalist Hadi Hoteit recounts how he retrieved the body of his best friend
On February 22, 2025, I visited the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kila. Four days earlier, Israeli forces had retreated from the area.
During my visit, I was accompanied by Lebanese journalists Hadi Hoteit and Laith Marouf, as well as Dr. David Miller from the UK and Palestinian-Canadian journalist Rami Yahia.
Rami, David and I were the first Western journalists to visit Kfar Kila after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
During our inspection of the village, Hadi recounted how he had retrieved the body of his best friend from the ruins of Kfar Kila a few days earlier.
Hadi's friend was a front-line fighter in Lebanon's Islamic Resistance. He was killed in action about four months ago. The proximity of Israel troops, however, prevented the retrieval of his body during that four-month period.
I do not know how the Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian etc people can live through this atrocity / genocide given the loss of friends, loved ones, homes, infrastructure and family etc. etc. ... I could not as it would break my heart and maybe my soul. Yes I would fight; but also be physically sick through disgust (almost at that stage now on UK Government's support for UKRAINE & ISRAEL) plus the continuous listening to the support the Israelis get... I just do not understand it anymore *UNLESS (and I believe this more and more that a) All part of the NWO agenda to show us - it will happen here if we do not comply and b) I honestly believe that this is a fight between "Good and Evil"... and c) it is battle for our soul - HOWEVER STUPID B and C may seem to many.