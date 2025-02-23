On February 22, 2025, I visited the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kila. Four days earlier, Israeli forces had retreated from the area.

During my visit, I was accompanied by Lebanese journalists Hadi Hoteit and Laith Marouf, as well as Dr. David Miller from the UK and Palestinian-Canadian journalist Rami Yahia.

Rami, David and I were the first Western journalists to visit Kfar Kila after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

During our inspection of the village, Hadi recounted how he had retrieved the body of his best friend from the ruins of Kfar Kila a few days earlier.

Hadi's friend was a front-line fighter in Lebanon's Islamic Resistance. He was killed in action about four months ago. The proximity of Israel troops, however, prevented the retrieval of his body during that four-month period.