Hours before Israel’s genocide forces began withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, a reporter from Israel’s Kan News published a copy of the agreement between Hamas and Israel providing for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I analyze the terms of the agreement and conclude that it unambiguously requires Israel to end its war on Gaza and to withdraw permanently from most of the Gaza Strip.



I also examine the reactions of Netanyahu’s most extreme Ministers to the Gaza agreement, the reasons for which Donald Trump might finally force Israel to comply with the agreement, and the likely consequences if Israel violates it.

