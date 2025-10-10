Hours before Israel’s genocide forces began withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, a reporter from Israel’s Kan News published a copy of the agreement between Hamas and Israel providing for a cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I analyze the terms of the agreement and conclude that it unambiguously requires Israel to end its war on Gaza and to withdraw permanently from most of the Gaza Strip.
I also examine the reactions of Netanyahu’s most extreme Ministers to the Gaza agreement, the reasons for which Donald Trump might finally force Israel to comply with the agreement, and the likely consequences if Israel violates it.
For the sake of Gaza and Palestinians...I hope peace finally is at hand BUT...I simply DO NOT TRUST israel.
Well, Yeah, there is no peace unless- there is peace, and in any language that means no shooting, killing, injuring, threatening, obstructing- you know, "peace" ?The question: does Israel negotiate in good faith? Does Israel know what that even means? We can only hope.