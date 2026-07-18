REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Decolonised's avatar
Decolonised
6h

Nothing less expected from the Synagogue of Satan!

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
7h

This IS what SATANISTS (aka demons), DO!!

Because NO HUMAN could EVER do such things!!

When HUMANS are SHOWN that DEMONS EXIST........WHY is it that they do not believe what their own eyes SHOW THEM??

#DemonSlayers

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