Our latest on Reason2Resist:



I spoke today with independent journalist, Vanessa Beeley, about a ritual child abuse scandal that has rocked Israel.

A mountain of evidence has emerged that prominent officials in Israel have engaged in cult-like sexual abuse of children.

The victims were as young as three years.

In many cases, parents abused their own children.

The Western corporate media have avoided this scandal like the plague, but Israeli media have divulged gruesome, shocking details of the scale and nature of the abuse.



In this interview, Vanessa and I also discuss Iran's recent attack on US forces in Syria.

Was this attack a warning to Syria’s Western-backed dictator?





