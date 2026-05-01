REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nikos's avatar
Nikos
11h

Crypto-Commie Putin contacted his comrades in America and Israel so they can cut up and divide Persia when this is all over.

Reply
Share
David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
8h

Incredible debate and perspective insight on the subject discussed thank you Dimitri & John for advancing the cause of "Resistance Journalism". The depth of greed and corruption in international / domestic politics is staggering. On another note The Grayzone had an interview I viewed last night from Minab in Iran featuring the same translators you worked with during your report.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture