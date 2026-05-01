On April 27, Iran's Foreign Minister was warmly welcomed to the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



In that meeting, President Putin expressed support for Iran and congratulated its people on their courageous resistance to U.S.-Israeli aggression.

As a result, the Western media widely reported that Russia had thrown its support behind Iran.



Two days later, however, President Putin held a 90-minute phone call with Donald Trump. The readout of their conversation gave mixed signals regarding the Russian government's approach to the unbridled aggression of the Trump and Netanyhu regimes.



Today, I spoke with Russia expert John Helmer about the complex realities of Russia's relations with Iran, the United States, Israel and the Gulf autocracies.