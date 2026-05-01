Russia Must Choose Between Iran And The United States
On April 27, Iran's Foreign Minister was warmly welcomed to the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In that meeting, President Putin expressed support for Iran and congratulated its people on their courageous resistance to U.S.-Israeli aggression.
As a result, the Western media widely reported that Russia had thrown its support behind Iran.
Two days later, however, President Putin held a 90-minute phone call with Donald Trump. The readout of their conversation gave mixed signals regarding the Russian government's approach to the unbridled aggression of the Trump and Netanyhu regimes.
Today, I spoke with Russia expert John Helmer about the complex realities of Russia's relations with Iran, the United States, Israel and the Gulf autocracies.
Crypto-Commie Putin contacted his comrades in America and Israel so they can cut up and divide Persia when this is all over.
Incredible debate and perspective insight on the subject discussed thank you Dimitri & John for advancing the cause of "Resistance Journalism". The depth of greed and corruption in international / domestic politics is staggering. On another note The Grayzone had an interview I viewed last night from Minab in Iran featuring the same translators you worked with during your report.