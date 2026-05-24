On May 22, only two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded an historic state visit to China, Ukraine launched a deadly attack on a student dormitory in Luhansk, killing 21 and wounding 42.



Putin alleged that the attack was deliberate. He ordered Russia's military to present options for retaliation.

Russian officials claimed the Ukrainian strike used long range weapons supplied by NATO and that foreign specialists assisted targeting.



Last night, Russia retaliated with a massive missile attack on Kyiv and the area surrounding the Ukrainian capital. Footage posted online appears to show that Russia employed the hypersonic Oreshnik missile in the attack.



Today, I spoke with Russia expert John Helmer about NATO's escalating attacks on Russia and the growing pressure on the Putin government to strike back at NATO.

Will Russia be forced to engage in a direct confrontation with a NATO member?