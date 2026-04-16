REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Lb 🇨🇦's avatar
Lb 🇨🇦
2h

China has got to jump in with both feet

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
8h

With all the destroyed bases arnt they are a bit naked?

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