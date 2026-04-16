This week, the Russian Security Council issued a stark warning that U.S. 'negotiations' with the Islamic Republic could mask planning for another U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran. The Russian statement noted the massive U.S. military build-up in West Asia.



To explore the significance of Russia's warning, I spoke tody with Dr. Foad Izadi, a professor in the Department of American Studies, Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran.



We also discussed the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, China's response to the U.S. blockade, and the assistance being given to Washington and Israel by the Gulf Arab autocracies, including Saudi Arabia.