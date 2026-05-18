Last month, Russia's Ministry of Defence published a list of factories in Europe that produce drones for Ukraine.



At the time, Russia's Defence Ministry warned the EU that Europe was escalating the war by supplying Ukraine with more and more drones, and that its escalation would lead to "unpredictable consequences".



This past weekend, Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Russia since the war began in February 2022.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I examine recent, ominous developments in Russia and argue that, as a result of Europe's escalating and unending provocations, Russia will likely launch missile strikes on military-industrial facilities on EU territory, and will do so before the end of 2026.