This week, on the same day that Iran struck a U.S. military base and Donald Trump called for a ceasefire between the U.S./Israel and Iran, Iran's Foreign Minister met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the lead-up to their meeting in Moscow, the Russian President was obliged to respond to questions about whether Russia is a reliable ally.

The meeting in Moscow did little to allay concerns that Russia's President is too accommodating toward Israel's genocidal regime.

To examine the complexities of Russia's relationships with Iran and Israel, I spoke this week with John Helmer.

John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau, independent of national or commercial ties.