Caleb Maupin is an American author, journalist and political analyst who has reported from non-Western countries, including Iran, Venezuela and Russia.



In 2015, Caleb sailed on a Red Crescent Society mission in the Red Sea in an attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to the starving people of Yemen.



In 2024, he authored a book titled "Who are the Houthis? What are they fighting for?"



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Caleb about his attempt to break the criminal Saudi siege of Yemen, the origins of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, and the attitude of ordinary Muslims and Arabs toward Ansar Allah.