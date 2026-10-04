Caleb Maupin is an American author, journalist and political analyst who has reported from non-Western countries, including Iran, Venezuela and Russia.
In 2015, Caleb sailed on a Red Crescent Society mission in the Red Sea in an attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to the starving people of Yemen.
In 2024, he authored a book titled "Who are the Houthis? What are they fighting for?"
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Caleb about his attempt to break the criminal Saudi siege of Yemen, the origins of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, and the attitude of ordinary Muslims and Arabs toward Ansar Allah.
Saudi Blockade Of Yemen Is A Crime Against Humanity w/ Caleb Maupin
Caleb Maupin is an American author, journalist and political analyst who has reported from non-Western countries, including Iran, Venezuela and Russia.
Fantastic to be introduced to Caleb Maupin. What an outstanding individual. His approach as an American Christian communist is a challenge to the left in the US to re-examine its rather petty prejudices.
This was a tremendous interview. I was educated by two eloquent and articulate journalists. I am going to listen to this twice. I will be 80 years old on my next birthday and it takes a while for me to absorb new information. It was well worth my time. George.