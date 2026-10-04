REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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John C's avatar
John C
Oct 5

Fantastic to be introduced to Caleb Maupin. What an outstanding individual. His approach as an American Christian communist is a challenge to the left in the US to re-examine its rather petty prejudices.

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George D Hunter's avatar
George D Hunter
Oct 4

This was a tremendous interview. I was educated by two eloquent and articulate journalists. I am going to listen to this twice. I will be 80 years old on my next birthday and it takes a while for me to absorb new information. It was well worth my time. George.

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