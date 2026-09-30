REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
Sep 30

I firmly believe that in terms of strategic thinking - and intelligence in general - America is so far behind Iran that it's almost an Onion parody. The US, as always, is excellent only at killing civilians from a distance.

We owe you a debt of gratitude, Dimitri, for covering the full scope of the various atrocities being committed all over West Asia. Certainly the CBC is incapable, and the rest of Canadian media has made the decision to ignore it all and focus on the Michelin restaurants in Toronto.

Reply
Share
valerie losell's avatar
valerie losell
Sep 30

apparently, Cbc radio rebroadcast an

Ideas programme yesterday explaining what a « monster » ASAD’s government was and how the plucky resistance has triumphed. 🤮🤮🤮🤮

Too bad cbc has no one reporting from Syria these days to show just how «  great «  life under the Isis headchopper government is for those «  liberated » Syrians. Shame on Nalah :what a poison purveyor. ιIn fact, life kn Syria is worse with starvation, raids, looting, mayham than during ww1( Free Palestine T V on the ground)

Sooooo glad I turned the cbc off finally three years ago and glad to say Im on the road to psychic recovery.

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture