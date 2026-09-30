In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss the so-called ‘negotiations’ between Iran and the Trump regime, Saudi atrocities and the retreat of Saudi-backed mercenaries in Yemen , the tanker war in the Strait of Hormuz, and oil markets.
I also comment on Netanyahu's latest political crisis.
Has the oligarchy decided to throw Netanyahu under the bus?
I firmly believe that in terms of strategic thinking - and intelligence in general - America is so far behind Iran that it's almost an Onion parody. The US, as always, is excellent only at killing civilians from a distance.
We owe you a debt of gratitude, Dimitri, for covering the full scope of the various atrocities being committed all over West Asia. Certainly the CBC is incapable, and the rest of Canadian media has made the decision to ignore it all and focus on the Michelin restaurants in Toronto.
apparently, Cbc radio rebroadcast an
Ideas programme yesterday explaining what a « monster » ASAD’s government was and how the plucky resistance has triumphed. 🤮🤮🤮🤮
Too bad cbc has no one reporting from Syria these days to show just how « great « life under the Isis headchopper government is for those « liberated » Syrians. Shame on Nalah :what a poison purveyor. ιIn fact, life kn Syria is worse with starvation, raids, looting, mayham than during ww1( Free Palestine T V on the ground)
Sooooo glad I turned the cbc off finally three years ago and glad to say Im on the road to psychic recovery.