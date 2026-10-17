In the final minutes of trading this week, the price of Brent crude oil suddenly spiked to $110 per barrel.



The sharp and sudden increase came as multiple reports confirmed that oil tankers and oil infrastructure in the Persian Gulf are completely vulnerable to attacks from the Resistance.



At the same time, a bombshell report from a Republican Party organization in Greece alleged that Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was forced to resign recently from her position as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, took bribes, leaked info to China and Iran, and consumed large quantities of cocaine while serving as Trump's ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I break down all these developments.

I also discuss a brutal attack by Israeli settlers on Washington Post photojournalist, Heidi Levine.

