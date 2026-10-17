REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
Oct 18

Given the scope and scale of corruption apparently practised by the 'Trump Machine':

There is no reason to believe that Mr. Trump is averse to 'Emptying and destroying' the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve! Given that US oil companies would then be unrestrained in what they could charge American consumers for gasoline and diesel? Once the reserve is empty, even "Price controls" would be impotent.

On another note; Dimitri errs by limiting his condemnation of global Jews, to their actions in the past 3 years. The barbarity of Israeli Jews has been well known and documented for 80 years and their behaviour has been rewarded with donations from Jews in every part of the world, who endorsed the actions of Israel in killing and brutalizing Palestinians and anyone who tried to defend them.

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I.Souba's avatar
I.Souba
Oct 17

It's great to see a reaction to what happened to Heidi Levine. No journalist or reporter should be treated this way. I wish the same reaction happened in the past 3 years as a record number of journalists were being assassinated by the demonic IOF.

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