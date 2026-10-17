In the final minutes of trading this week, the price of Brent crude oil suddenly spiked to $110 per barrel.
The sharp and sudden increase came as multiple reports confirmed that oil tankers and oil infrastructure in the Persian Gulf are completely vulnerable to attacks from the Resistance.
At the same time, a bombshell report from a Republican Party organization in Greece alleged that Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was forced to resign recently from her position as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, took bribes, leaked info to China and Iran, and consumed large quantities of cocaine while serving as Trump's ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I break down all these developments.
I also discuss a brutal attack by Israeli settlers on Washington Post photojournalist, Heidi Levine.
Given the scope and scale of corruption apparently practised by the 'Trump Machine':
There is no reason to believe that Mr. Trump is averse to 'Emptying and destroying' the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve! Given that US oil companies would then be unrestrained in what they could charge American consumers for gasoline and diesel? Once the reserve is empty, even "Price controls" would be impotent.
On another note; Dimitri errs by limiting his condemnation of global Jews, to their actions in the past 3 years. The barbarity of Israeli Jews has been well known and documented for 80 years and their behaviour has been rewarded with donations from Jews in every part of the world, who endorsed the actions of Israel in killing and brutalizing Palestinians and anyone who tried to defend them.
It's great to see a reaction to what happened to Heidi Levine. No journalist or reporter should be treated this way. I wish the same reaction happened in the past 3 years as a record number of journalists were being assassinated by the demonic IOF.