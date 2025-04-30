Senior Yemeni Official: 'The Real Terrorists Are The Killers Of Women and Children'
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti condemns the terrorism of the U.S. and Israel
This week, hours after a Yemeni missile caused the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman to lose a $60 million navy fighter jet, I spoke with Mohammed al-Bukhaiti.
Mr. al-Bukhaiti is a senior political official and spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement.
Mr. al-Bukhaiti and I discussed Donald Trump's claims to be a 'peacemaker', the reasons for which Ansar Allah has attacked Red Sea shipping, and the fatal weaknesses of Israel's genocidal regime.
We also discussed the allegation that Ansar Allah is a 'proxy' of Iran, and the Western concept of 'terrorism'.
This is very much the case- the terrorism is all US and Israel who seem to have no compunction over killing children in Yemen, Gaza and Palestine and have collaborated over one of the most loathsome crimes the world has lately seen : the unrelenting, indiscriminate but purposeful shelling and killing of citizens of Gaza and Palestine, perhaps 100,000, including International humanitarian workers in the area, and anyone who attempted to aid the wounded or vulnerable. Basic human rights have been blatantly violated. Basic services and supplies including water, food, medicines and medical aid denied. This can never be forgotten or forgiven.