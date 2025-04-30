REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
2h

This is very much the case- the terrorism is all US and Israel who seem to have no compunction over killing children in Yemen, Gaza and Palestine and have collaborated over one of the most loathsome crimes the world has lately seen : the unrelenting, indiscriminate but purposeful shelling and killing of citizens of Gaza and Palestine, perhaps 100,000, including International humanitarian workers in the area, and anyone who attempted to aid the wounded or vulnerable. Basic human rights have been blatantly violated. Basic services and supplies including water, food, medicines and medical aid denied. This can never be forgotten or forgiven.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture