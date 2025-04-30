This week, hours after a Yemeni missile caused the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman to lose a $60 million navy fighter jet, I spoke with Mohammed al-Bukhaiti.

Mr. al-Bukhaiti is a senior political official and spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement.

Mr. al-Bukhaiti and I discussed Donald Trump's claims to be a 'peacemaker', the reasons for which Ansar Allah has attacked Red Sea shipping, and the fatal weaknesses of Israel's genocidal regime.

We also discussed the allegation that Ansar Allah is a 'proxy' of Iran, and the Western concept of 'terrorism'.