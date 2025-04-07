Today, as indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Washington to ask Donald Trump to remove tariffs on Israel, I spoke with Shir Hever.



Shir is an independent economic researcher, Manager for the Alliance for Justice between Israelis and Palestinians, and Coordinator for the Military Embargo campaign of the Boycott National Committee.



As Shir explains, Israel's murderous drone manufacturer Elbit Systems Ltd. has deepened its business ties to southern European governments.



Those governments - despite their expressions of sympathy for Palestinians - are clearly committed to enriching Israel's military industrial complex.



Shir and I also discussed the impact of Trump's tariffs on Israel. Those tariffs are likely to exacerbate the profound economic challenges Israel now confronts.



In addition, the fact that Trump imposed hefty tariffs on Israel raises important questions about the true nature of the relationship between Israel and the United States.

