For the past week, I've been travelling in Cuba.
From Trinidad, a town in central Cuba which UNESCO has designated as a world heritage site, I reported today on what I have seen and heard on this journey in my interactions with ordinary Cubans.
I also discussed Donald Trump's call for Canada to be absorbed by the United States, and Canada's vulnerability to U.S. annexation.
The disgrace of Canada is their politicians who are puppet of the USA.
Already 60 years boycotted by USA is a crime against humanity. Hope to be partner in the BRICS will change the economy of Cuba. Viva Cuba Libre!