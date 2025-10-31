Today, I spoke with Sarah, a young, Palestine solidarity activist who has been charged under the UK Terrorism Act (2000) for allegedly “inviting support for a proscribed organization” (Hamas) for remarks she made after Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza began in October 2023.

Sarah studies Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS).

As she explains in our interview, Sarah is liable to imprisonment for up to 14 years if the Court convicts her of the charges laid against her.

What emerges from our discussion is that the Starmer regime uses the UK’s ‘anti-terror’ legislation to stifle criticism of Israeli terror.

At the beginning of this episode, I also shared news I’ve just received of the death of child in Gaza, Hamada Arafat. Our family sponsored Hamada for more than seven years before learning of his tragic death two days ago.