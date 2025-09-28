Only weeks after Israel attempted to murder the negotiating team of the Palestinian resistance in Qatar, Israeli media are reporting that Donald Trump’s ‘peace envoy’, Steve Witkoff, has developed a 21-point ‘peace plan’ to end Israel’s war on Gaza.

Both Trump and U.S. Vice-President Donald Trump claim that, thanks to Witkoff’s plan, the U.S. government is on the precipice of bringing peace to Gaza.

Is any of this credible?

In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I examine the substance of Witkoff’s proposal, as well as the record of the Trump and Netanyahu regimes, with a view to assessing whether Witkoff’s proposal stands a serious chance of ending Israel’s genocide.

All available evidence suggests that the U.S. government’s latest peace initiative is another scam. Its true purpose is to buy time for Israel to complete its genocide.