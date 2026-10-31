In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss Iran’s massive escalation in its attacks on oil tankers travelling through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission, and the worsening state of the Emirati and Bahraini dictatorships.

I also examine Trump’s reported retreat on U.S. military spending, settler attacks on U.S. citizens in the occupied West Bank, the spread of infectious diseases in Gaza, and the farcical Israeli election.

Finally, we look at Ukraine’s latest attack on a Russian oil refinery and the Trump regime’s refusal to do anything about it.