REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
9h

Tear gas and stun grenades will convince nobody, and especially Quebec students.

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Michael Scott's avatar
Michael Scott
9h

Wish Quebec would export some of this good trouble across the southern border to La Nouvelle France a.k.a. Maine where we are still under FED USREAL 🧊 occupation

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