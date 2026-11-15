Yesterday (November 13, 2026), one hundred thousand students in Quebec launched a wave of strikes and protests against the provincial government's plans to impose austerity on the people.
The sovereigntist Parti Québécois remerged from Quebec’s recent election with a minority government.
Students now believe that, based on its public statements, the new government plans to pursue a program of austerity at the very moment when the cost of living is soaring - and few members of Quebec society are affected more by inflation than students.
I attended the protest yesterday in downtown Montreal.
Although the protesters were festive and peaceful, Montreal police eventually attacked them with tear gas and stun grenades.
Tear gas and stun grenades will convince nobody, and especially Quebec students.
Wish Quebec would export some of this good trouble across the southern border to La Nouvelle France a.k.a. Maine where we are still under FED USREAL 🧊 occupation