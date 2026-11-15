Yesterday (November 13, 2026), one hundred thousand students in Quebec launched a wave of strikes and protests against the provincial government's plans to impose austerity on the people.

The sovereigntist Parti Québécois remerged from Quebec’s recent election with a minority government.

Students now believe that, based on its public statements, the new government plans to pursue a program of austerity at the very moment when the cost of living is soaring - and few members of Quebec society are affected more by inflation than students.



I attended the protest yesterday in downtown Montreal.

Although the protesters were festive and peaceful, Montreal police eventually attacked them with tear gas and stun grenades.