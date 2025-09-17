On September 9, 2025, in the immediate aftermath of Israel's unlawful attack on Qatar, Qatar's Western-backed regime accused Israel of "state terrorism" and vowed retaliation against the genocidal Netanyahu regime.

Qatar then convened an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic states for the purpose of formulating a collective response to Israel's aggression and genocide.

That summit lasted for two days, and concluded with a detailed final communiqué being issued by the 58 participating states on September 15, 2025.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I take a critical look at the communiqué and conclude that, yet again, Arab autocrats have betrayed the Palestinian people, as well as their own citizens, by taking no meaningful action to hold Israel accountable. I

n addition, on the day after the summit in Doha concluded, a key UN Commission of Inquiry issued a report in which it concluded that Israel is committing genocide.

In the second half of this episode, I review the core findings of the UN report and discusses its significance.