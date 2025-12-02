This week, I had an in-depth discussion with Professor Karim Bettache of BettBeat Media about anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bigotry in the Western world.

In the course of our no-holds-barred discussion, I expressed the view that anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bigotry are far more prevalent in Western society than Western elites care to admit.

Karim and I also discussed the radical inconsistency between the core values of Christianity and support for Israel, as well as the countless ways in which people who purport to be Christian have perpetrated monstrous crimes against non-Christian peoples.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: