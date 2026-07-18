The Campaign To Liberate Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya w/ Doctors Against Genocide
Recently, the world caught a glimpse of Palestinian medical doctor, Hussam Abu Safiya.
Dr. Abu Safiya has been languishing for months in Israel’s torture dungeons.
Earlier this month, when he appeared on a video screen during a court hearing relating to his incarceration, he bore little resemblance to the doctor who worked tirelessly in the hospitals of Gaza.
Dr. Abu Safiya reportedly told his lawyer that Israel’s genocidal regime has decided to kill him, and that he has little time left to live.
Today, I spoke with Palestinian-American doctor Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle about the campaign to liberate Dr. Abu Safiya.
Dr. Hawash-Kuemmerle is the co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide. She’s based in Boston.
Our conversation today covered the full range of Israel’s crimes against the healthcare system in Occupied Palestine.
Dimitri, thanks so much for bringing attention to Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s plight and also to Doctors Against Genocide. This is an incredible organization, made up of physicians from all over the world, solely focused on the many cases of genocide our world has faced in the past, and currently, in Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan. While Israel continues to ignore the many pleas from countries all over the world, for his, and the other 11 doctors currently being held in the torturous Israeli prisons, it is imperative that we keep working aggressively to free these doctors and all the other Palestinians currently held with out charges or cause.