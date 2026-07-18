Recently, the world caught a glimpse of Palestinian medical doctor, Hussam Abu Safiya.

Dr. Abu Safiya has been languishing for months in Israel’s torture dungeons.

Earlier this month, when he appeared on a video screen during a court hearing relating to his incarceration, he bore little resemblance to the doctor who worked tirelessly in the hospitals of Gaza.

Dr. Abu Safiya reportedly told his lawyer that Israel’s genocidal regime has decided to kill him, and that he has little time left to live.

Today, I spoke with Palestinian-American doctor Karameh Hawash-Kuemmerle about the campaign to liberate Dr. Abu Safiya.

Dr. Hawash-Kuemmerle is the co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide. She’s based in Boston.

Our conversation today covered the full range of Israel’s crimes against the healthcare system in Occupied Palestine.