REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
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Dimitri, thanks so much for bringing attention to Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s plight and also to Doctors Against Genocide. This is an incredible organization, made up of physicians from all over the world, solely focused on the many cases of genocide our world has faced in the past, and currently, in Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan. While Israel continues to ignore the many pleas from countries all over the world, for his, and the other 11 doctors currently being held in the torturous Israeli prisons, it is imperative that we keep working aggressively to free these doctors and all the other Palestinians currently held with out charges or cause.

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