On November 19, 2025, Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Subject to important qualifications, the new law requires the release of the Epstein files within 30 days (by December 19, 2025).



This week, a Florida judge cited the new law in ordering the release of transcripts from grand jury proceedings in 2005 and 2007 relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but why was the Trump regime so anxious to secure the release of those transcripts?



In our latest episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that the grand jury transcripts are not likely to be enlightening.

More importantly, the Epstein Files Transparency Act is deeply flawed legislation that is unlikely to result in real transparency. Between now and December 19, the Trump regime almost certainly will exploit the gaping holes in this legislation to conceal the most explosive and embarrassing Epstein files.



