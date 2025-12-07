In Reason2Resist’s latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I discuss the killing in the Gaza Strip of Palestinian gang leader, Yasser Abu Shabab.

In collaboration with Israel’s genocidal regime, Abu Shabab’s gang repeatedly stole humanitarian aid intended for Gaza’s starving population.

Abu Shabab appears to have been eliminated days ago by the Palestinian resistance, although the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Israel’s failure to protect its most powerful and notorious collaborator raises serious questions about the degree of its control over areas of the Gaza Strip where its genocide forces are situated.

In addition, Rami and I discuss a new report from Israeli media that U.S. ‘diplomat’ Morgan Ortagus urged the Israeli regime to bomb the funeral of slain Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in February of this year.

Rami and I attended Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut. During the funeral, which was held in an open-air stadium, Israeli warplanes flew low over the stadium packed with mourners (many of them women and children). Ultimately, however, they did not bomb the stadium. In this livestream, we share footage of their flyover and the mourners’ response to it.

Ortagus, a brazen Islamophobe, is now leading discussions between the Trump regime and the Lebanese government about disarming Hezbollah. Even as those discussions take place, Israel’s genocide forces are bombing Lebanon in flagrant violation of its ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese government.



Finally, Rami and I provide an update on other developments in the Gaza Strip, including a firefight between resistance fighters and Israeli terrorists in Rafah.