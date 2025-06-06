On June 2, 2025, Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed for the first time that, in early 2024, it commenced an investigation “related to” possible war crimes in the “Israel-Hamas conflict”.
Within hours, both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel commentators leapt to the conclusion that the RCMP had launched a criminal inquiry into possible war crimes by Canadian-Israeli dual citizens serving in Israel’s military.
But a closer examination of the RCMP’s public statements provides no support for those claims.
On the contrary, the RCMP’s decades-long refusal to pursue Israeli and other Western war criminals - even in the most flagrant cases - suggests that the RCMP’s belated announcement is designed to do nothing more than relieve growing pressure on the Canadian government to impose sanctions on Israel.
In other words, the RCMP’s announcement is likely to be just another shameful episode in the Canadian government’s endless Israel-Palestine Kabuki Theatre.
On June 2, 2025, Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed for the first time that, in early 2024, it commenced an investigation “related to” possible war crimes in the “Israel-Hamas conflict”.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Canada has clearly shown, to THE WORLD, that they LOVE their NAZI/Khazarian WAR CRIMINALS.
The Canadian 'govt' is littered with them.
Meanwhile, south of the boarder (USSA)......INCOMING CHAOS!!........
*** FALSE FLAG ALERT ***
This is a MUST WATCH!!
One of MY FAVORITE people on this planet......
DR. DAVID E. MARTIN
On Day 2 of the......'THE SKY IS FALLING......THE SKY IS FALLING......DEADLY VIRUS!', from the FAKE news outlets, I KNEW that it was all BULLSHIT!
So, I went 'searching'! And WITHIN 30 MINUTES, I find Dr. Martin, and the video he had done.
In that video, it CONFIRMED what I already knew.....that this was a FALSE FLAG PsyOp!
There WAS a 'CV19' Bio-weapon, but it ONLY amounted to a cold or flu-like symptoms.
And the REAL BIO-WEAPON......was yet to come.......the 'VACCINES'!!
And NOW?.....'THEY' are going to do the SAME thing; but WORSE!
AND.....'who' is the SAME individual that will 'oversee' THIS False Flag PsyOp, JUST AS THE LAST ONE?.......
TRAITOR Trump!!!
MORE Americans MURDERED......BECAUSE OF TRUMP!
🚨 Plandemic 2.0: The July 4th Bioterror Plot & Palantir’s Master Plan w/ Dr. David Martin
https://maninamerica.substack.com/p/plandemic-20-the-july-4th-bioterror?publication_id=1040302&post_id=165221529&isFreemail=true&r=19j00e&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
We CAN PREVENT this from happening!!
CALL or WRITE (and Social Media) the CRIMINALS in the White House......
and let 'THEM' know that WE KNOW what they are about to do!!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
And DO reference their PsyOp.....BY NAME.......
'The National Blueprint for Biodefense ~ Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats ~ Report of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense APRIL 2024'
NOW is the time that HUMANS can ACTUALLY DO something!
I fully concur with the analysis that this is a political operation aimed at suppressing rising descent against crimes in which Canada’s regime complicity cooperates.
Thank you for speaking of the need of strategic escalation. It is essential that this continue.