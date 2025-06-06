On June 2, 2025, Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed for the first time that, in early 2024, it commenced an investigation “related to” possible war crimes in the “Israel-Hamas conflict”.



Within hours, both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel commentators leapt to the conclusion that the RCMP had launched a criminal inquiry into possible war crimes by Canadian-Israeli dual citizens serving in Israel’s military.



But a closer examination of the RCMP’s public statements provides no support for those claims.



On the contrary, the RCMP’s decades-long refusal to pursue Israeli and other Western war criminals - even in the most flagrant cases - suggests that the RCMP’s belated announcement is designed to do nothing more than relieve growing pressure on the Canadian government to impose sanctions on Israel.



In other words, the RCMP’s announcement is likely to be just another shameful episode in the Canadian government’s endless Israel-Palestine Kabuki Theatre.



