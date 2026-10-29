At a time when the UAE is at war with Iran, the Canadian government has entered into a 'strategic partnership' with the brutal Emirati dictatorship.
Mark Carney claims to have done so for economic reasons, but as I argue in this episode of Reason2Resist, the economic aspects of the partnership may be a cover story for a deepening of military and intelligence ties between the two countries.
Is Canada about to become embroiled in the West's war of aggression on Iran?
I also discuss the sentencing this week of three wealthy Israeli-Americans, the Alexander brothers. They were convicted earlier this year of sex-trafficking women and girls. A U.S. court just sentenced each of them to thirty years in prison.
The Dirty Truth About The Canada-UAE Partnership / Israeli-Americans Sentenced For Sex-Trafficking
At a time when the UAE is at war with Iran, the Canadian government has entered into a 'strategic partnership' with the brutal Emirati dictatorship.
Carney: "Iran is the world's greatest exporter of terror."
Spoken by a man standing 15 minutes from the US border.
Given the fact that Canada has harboured and protected the names of 700+ Nazi war criminals since the end of WW II! It is not a surprise to me that PM Goldman Sachs would make deals with a murderous regime that tortures their opponents. Dimitri Lascaris picks apart this deal and offers an insightful analysis what is really going on here.