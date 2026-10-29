REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
3h

Carney: "Iran is the world's greatest exporter of terror."

Spoken by a man standing 15 minutes from the US border.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
3h

Given the fact that Canada has harboured and protected the names of 700+ Nazi war criminals since the end of WW II! It is not a surprise to me that PM Goldman Sachs would make deals with a murderous regime that tortures their opponents. Dimitri Lascaris picks apart this deal and offers an insightful analysis what is really going on here.

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