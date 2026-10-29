At a time when the UAE is at war with Iran, the Canadian government has entered into a 'strategic partnership' with the brutal Emirati dictatorship.



Mark Carney claims to have done so for economic reasons, but as I argue in this episode of Reason2Resist, the economic aspects of the partnership may be a cover story for a deepening of military and intelligence ties between the two countries.



Is Canada about to become embroiled in the West's war of aggression on Iran?



I also discuss the sentencing this week of three wealthy Israeli-Americans, the Alexander brothers. They were convicted earlier this year of sex-trafficking women and girls. A U.S. court just sentenced each of them to thirty years in prison.

