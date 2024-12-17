After the 'liberation' of Damascus by a U.S.-backed terrorist organization, Israel has stolen more Syrian land and continues to bombard the country.
Meanwhile, the new Syrian regime refuses to confront the Zionist invaders or to stop Turkish forces from attacking Kurds in the northeast of Syria.
Dimitri Lascaris speaks with Laith Marouf about the dire condition of the Syrian nation. Laith is of Syrian and Palestinian origin and is based in Beirut, Lebanon.
Laith argues that the state of Syria no longer exists.
Discussion about this post
Please disseminate this You Tube link. It is a documentary ("The Veto") Vanessa Beeley made about the propaganda conspiracy fabricated back in 2011 about a "civil war" and spread by major Western news outlets including BBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera--the very "civil war" being used as a reason the US/UK/Israel/Turkiye invaded Syria to "free" Syria. This is where Syrians living in the West get their information. This was a Hillary Clinton production, paid for by your tax dollars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VMTfkP0jSQ
It's all about distraction, to get you to look away from the real issue, the constant destruction of the economy. They ( the central bank ) wants more of what the people ( certain countries) still have, the, resources and that countries banking system ..Still all about GREED and Ego..Wake up humankind,you have been at war for centuries, yet you still don't get it...