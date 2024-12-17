After the 'liberation' of Damascus by a U.S.-backed terrorist organization, Israel has stolen more Syrian land and continues to bombard the country.



Meanwhile, the new Syrian regime refuses to confront the Zionist invaders or to stop Turkish forces from attacking Kurds in the northeast of Syria.



Dimitri Lascaris speaks with Laith Marouf about the dire condition of the Syrian nation. Laith is of Syrian and Palestinian origin and is based in Beirut, Lebanon.



Laith argues that the state of Syria no longer exists.



